Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Telangana High Court has given green signal for the conduction of municipal elections dismissing TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy's petition filed to stall the elections stating that the Municipal election notification does not follow the rules and regulations.

The petitioner (Uttam) argued on Monday that the state election commission did not follow the rules in the case of municipal elections and violated the reservation norms due to which the SC, ST and BC women have to forgo the chance of contesting elections.

Hearing the case on Monday, the high court has issued a directive to the government not to issue the election notification until further orders and adjourned the case to Tuesday.

However, on Tuesday, the High Court has cleared the air on the conundrum and given the green signal to the government to go ahead with municipal elections. The election notification is likely to be released within a few hours.