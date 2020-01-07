Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls
Highlights

Telangana High Court has given green signal for the conduction of municipal elections dismissing TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy's petition filed to...

Telangana High Court has given green signal for the conduction of municipal elections dismissing TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy's petition filed to stall the elections stating that the Municipal election notification does not follow the rules and regulations.

The petitioner (Uttam) argued on Monday that the state election commission did not follow the rules in the case of municipal elections and violated the reservation norms due to which the SC, ST and BC women have to forgo the chance of contesting elections.

Hearing the case on Monday, the high court has issued a directive to the government not to issue the election notification until further orders and adjourned the case to Tuesday.

However, on Tuesday, the High Court has cleared the air on the conundrum and given the green signal to the government to go ahead with municipal elections. The election notification is likely to be released within a few hours.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top