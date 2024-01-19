  • Menu
Bridge collapse in Khammam: Adani Group says it is not involved in construction

Says the Adani Group has no involvement whatsoever in this project, neither as concessionaire nor in any other capacity

Hyderabad: The Adani Group on Friday has clarified that it is not involved in construction of under-construction bridge which collapsed in Khammam recently.

Saurabh Tamhane, Corporate Communications of Adani Group said, “The Adani Group has no involvement whatsoever in this project, neither as concessionaire nor in any other capacity.

