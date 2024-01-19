Live
- Boeing estimates India will need 2,500 new aircraft by 2042
- India aiming to reduce offshore dependence on aircraft leasing & financing: PM Modi
- Kolkata Police to act tough against use of coal or wood ovens by roadside eateries
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
Just In
Bridge collapse in Khammam: Adani Group says it is not involved in construction
Highlights
Says the Adani Group has no involvement whatsoever in this project, neither as concessionaire nor in any other capacity
Hyderabad: The Adani Group on Friday has clarified that it is not involved in construction of under-construction bridge which collapsed in Khammam recently.
Saurabh Tamhane, Corporate Communications of Adani Group said, “The Adani Group has no involvement whatsoever in this project, neither as concessionaire nor in any other capacity.
