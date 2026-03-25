BRS affiliated BC leaders burn effigy of CM over alleged neglect in budget

Hanumakonda: Leaders of Backward Classes (BC) associations affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest by burning an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Kazipet Chowrasta, alleging neglect of BC communities in the State budget.

The protest was held on Tuesday in the Warangal West constituency under the leadership of BRS 47th and 62nd Division presidents Dhruva Kanakaraju and Paladugula Shivakumar.

Prior to the demonstration, the leaders held a meeting to discuss issues concerning BC communities. They later organised a rally towards Kazipet Chowrasta, where they expressed strong opposition to the government’s policies.

Several BRS leaders, including Md. Afzal, Sunchu Ashok, Md. Hussain, Sirimalla Dasaratham, Bolikonda Yadagiri, Sringarapu Bikshapathi, Kotta Mallesh, Duvva Naresh, SK Mahmood, Md. Zubair, Paladugula Ramaswamy, Telu Sarangapani, and Panuganti Sridhar, along with a large number of party workers, participated in the protest and raised slogans against the State government.

Addressing the gathering, BC association leaders recalled that ahead of the elections, the Congress party had announced a “BC Declaration” during a public meeting in Kamareddy, promising an annual allocation of Rs 20,000 crore and support for traditional BC occupations.

However, they alleged that after coming to power, the government failed to allocate adequate funds to BC and MBC corporations and various caste federations, and that even the allocated funds were not properly utilised.

The protestors demanded justice for BC communities and called for the immediate implementation of the promises made by the government.

They warned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify protests across the State on a larger scale.