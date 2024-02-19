BRS alleges Congress-BJP collusion, calls them one

Hyderabad: Alleging that both the Congress and BJP were one, the BRS leaders on Sunday asked the Saffron party leaders as to why they were not questioning the implementation of the ruling party's guarantees.

Addressing a press conference here along with party leader A Venkateshwar Reddy, former minister S Niranjan Reddy asked why the BJP leaders were upset when BRS was targeting the Congress party over its promises. “The BJP leaders are involved in mudslides on BRS and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Whereas it was maintaining silence on the promises made by the Congress party,” said Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress failed to implement the guarantees made during the elections. He said that except for the free bus service, the people of the State have not benefited from this government. There are no solutions or assurances to the promises made or questions raised in the Assembly. It is unfortunate that the government failed to say that it would outperform the previous government. There were no allocations in the budget as per the promises made by the Congress party. Through the budget, it is clear that the assurances by the Congress party were unimplementable. Attempts were made to show the Medigadda piers, which sank as big failures of BRS, and defame the earlier government. The Ministers were unable to face Harish Rao in the Assembly, the BRS leader said.

The BRS leader said that the Congress party came into power in Himachal Pradesh 15 months ago, in Karnataka eight months ago, and in Telangana 72 days ago but did not implement the guarantees. The power cuts are back again after a gap of nine years, the BRS leader said. The BRS leader said that the party would continue to ask the government for promises like Rythu Bandu, Rythu Beema, power, water, procurement of paddy and other crops, and a Rs 500 bonus for quintal paddy.