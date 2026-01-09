BRS alleges harassment of woman IAS officer by minister

Hyderabad: BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar alleged that a woman IAS officer is being harassed in the name of love by a Minister, calling the incident utterly deplorable in Telangana.

“Where is the police machinery? What is the police intelligence department doing? Several Cabinet ministers are harassing women officers. Shouldn’t cases be registered against them? If even women IAS officers are not spared, what would be the condition of ordinary women?” Praveen Kumar questioned.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Praveen Kumar alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has failed to maintain law and order. He recalled that during the previous BRS regime, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao strengthened women’s safety by appointing 15,000 women police personnel under the ‘She Teams’ initiative. However, under the present government, he said, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that even women officers are facing harassment.

“In a regime driven by revenge politics, the police must not become pawns. If the police are truly independent and capable, they should arrest the Minister, who is harassing the woman IAS officer,” Praveen Kumar demanded.

Referring to former IPS officer Prabhakar Rao’s case, Praveen Kumar said that although the Supreme Court granted bail to the retired IPS officer in the phone-tapping case, the Revanth Reddy government spent`30 crore in an attempt to prevent his release.

He cautioned police officers that positions are not permanent and urged them not to violate the law to please the Chief Minister or Home Minister. “Respect the law. Do not harass fellow officers or Prabhakar Rao’s family to appease certain individuals in the Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

Praveen Kumar further recalled incidents in Punjab where police officers, allegedly subjected to harassment and humiliation, were driven to suicide, warning that such conditions should never.