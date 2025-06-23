BRS alleges Rs 1,100 crore scam in Civil Supplies dept, vows to approach ED

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Sunday alleged a staggering Rs 1,100 crore scam within the paddy tenders, claiming that the state government, which should have received Rs 7,500 crore, secured less than half, with the remaining funds reportedly going illegally to bidders. This, they asserted, occurred because while the price was fixed at Rs 2,007 per quintal, millers were compelled to pay Rs 2,230.

Addressing a press conference, BRS leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy stated that despite alerting authorities and raising the issue in the Assembly through party MLAs, no action has been taken by the government. Sudarshan Reddy expressed suspicion over the participation of only four bidders in the tenders. He alleged that, so far, money has been collected from millers without the paddy being lifted, with cash transferred from millers to the bidders’ accounts. “We have collected 270 bank account details and sent them to the Chief Minister, Civil Supplies Minister, Civil Supplies Commissioner, the vigilance commission, and the ACB, but no action was taken. A total of Rs 7,500 crore should have reached the government treasury through these tenders. Not even half of it came. Instead of Rs 2,007 per quintal, Rs 2,230 was collected,” said Sudarshan Reddy.

The BRS leader further pointed out that the High Court issued notices to the Chief Minister and the state minister, yet the government sought adjournments 16 times to file its counter. “If you did not commit corruption, why are you seeking adjournments in the Court? Even though you filed illegal cases and summoned KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao in the name of investigation, why are Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy avoiding the court?” questioned Reddy. He further alleged that the deadline for the bidders was extended five times beyond the period specified in the tenders.

Alleging that the bidders channelled Rs 1,100 crore to the Congress party, Sudarshan Reddy stated, “We have given all the evidence to the court. Every Congress MLA got Rs 10 crore, and the civil supplies tender scam money has gone to Delhi. The MLAs were given money to ensure they do not go into despair.” He further alleged that Congress party representatives in Delhi were also involved in the civil supplies scam. He claimed that no grain was lifted anywhere except for the collection of money, and that Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has remained silent on this scam so far. The authorities, he added, claimed that grain was being sent to the Philippines and were attempting to prematurely conclude the tender process. Demanding that Rs 1,100 crore be deposited into the Civil Supplies account, he announced that the party would lay siege to the Civil Supplies Bhavan and also approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding this alleged scam.

Party leaders Errolla Srinivas, Bommera Ramamurthy, Sushila Reddy, K Kishore Goud, Y Satish Reddy, and Abhilash Rangineni were also present.