BRS braces up to take on Cong over failure of 6Gs

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday criticised the Congress government in Telangana for betraying the farmers and the people of the state, alleging that the administration has deceived every section of society by failing to fulfil pre-election promises. KTR stated that the BRS would forcefully raise these issues during the ongoing Assembly budget session to expose the betrayal of the Congress party.

He particularly criticised the alleged plan of the government to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for Rahul Gandhi while neglecting the farmers of the state.Continuing the tradition of paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana, the BRS Legislature Party visited the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park before attending the session. BRS MLAs and MLCs paid tributes and staged a protest at the memorial, raising slogans against the government.

Speaking to the media later, KT R noted that the Congress party promised to implement the Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power and had declared that legal status would be granted to them in the very first Cabinet meeting. However, he stated that even after two and a half years in power, the government has failed to provide legal backing to these guarantees.

He recalled that during the first Governor address after the Congress government assumed office, the state had announced that legal status would be granted. The Chief Minister had approved the speech, and then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had conveyed it in the Assembly. Despite this, he said, the government has failed to fulfil its commitment even after multiple sessions. He further criticised the failure to implement key welfare schemes for farmers.

He confirmed that the BRS will question why the government is prioritising political expenditures over agricultural needs. Highlighting the grievance, he raised the slogan demanding Rythu Bandhu instead of what he termed as Rahul Bandhu, asserting that allocating Rs 1,000 crore for political purposes represents a significant betrayal of the farming community in Telangana.