BRS cries foul over presence of Congress ‘outsiders’ in Jubilee Hills

Questioning the presence of non-locals in the by-poll bound constituency Jubilee Hills on the polling day, the BRS leaders on Tuesday approached the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding cases to be booked against the Congress leaders, including government whip Beerla Ailaiah, MLA Ramchandra Naik, and MLC Shankar Naik.

The BRS leaders also pointed out that, along with these three leaders, there were many Congress leaders in the constituency. The party leaders pointed out that M Dayanand, who is husband of Sattupally MLA, was also in the constituency canvassing in support of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav on polling day.

BRS leader B Mallaiah Yadav said that these individuals, who hold positions of political power and influence, have been moving around polling booths, engaging with local voters, and instructing party workers on polling day.

They are outsiders to this constituency and have no authorisation or lawful purpose to be present in the vicinity of polling stations during voting hours. Their presence constitutes a clear and wilful violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Sections 130 and 131 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which explicitly prohibit any form of canvassing or undue influence within or near polling stations on election day.

The presence of these high-ranking MLAs and MLCs from other constituencies has a direct and adverse impact on the integrity of the electoral process.

Their active movement across polling stations and public interaction with voters creates an atmosphere of influence and intimidation. Ordinary voters, especially those from marginalised and economically weaker backgrounds, feel pressured or fearful due to the visible political power and authority of these leaders.

The BRS leader said that these actions vitiated the peaceful polling atmosphere by introducing an element of tension and political domination in and around the polling stations.

In view of these ‘grave and deliberate violations’, the BRS leaders requested the ECI to take immediate and stringent action directing the CEO and the DEO, Hyderabad, to immediately identify and evict the above-mentioned MLAs, MLCs, and political functionaries from within the limits of 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. -

Order registration of cases under appropriate provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Indian Penal Code for intimidation, illegal canvassing, and interference with polling.

Review CCTV and webcasting footage from all polling stations visited or influenced by these leaders to document and preserve evidence. Issue standing directions that no leader from outside the constituency, whether MLA, MLC, or MP, be permitted within 200 meters of any polling station without authorization from the Returning Officer.