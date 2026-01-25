BRS demands cancellation of all tenders of Singareni Collieries

Alleging massive corruption in public sector undertaking Singareni Collieries under the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana, BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has demanded immediate cancellation of all tenders issued under the site visit certificate.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader told the media on Sunday that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is the key person behind the Singareni scam, while his brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, acted as the main beneficiary.

Harish Rao, who is the deputy floor leader of BRS in the Telangana Assembly, said the cancellation of the Naini tender itself proves that serious irregularities had taken place.

Harish Rao accused the government of changing tender rules to favour select contractors linked to the Chief Minister and demanded a judicial or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into all coal and solar tenders issued in Singareni.

The former minister said that instead of giving clear answers on corruption, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka showed unrelated documents at a recent press conference to mislead people.

Harish Rao questioned why tenders finalised in January at 7 per cent below the estimated cost, without site visit conditions, were later reissued in May with new conditions and awarded at rates higher than estimates.

Harish Rao referred to Bhatti Vikramarka’s statement asking him to submit a letter so that the issue could be discussed with the Chief Minister.

“When we are clearly stating that the Chief Minister is the architect of this scam and his brother-in-law is the first beneficiary, what purpose will such discussions serve?” he asked.

The BRS leader stated that Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana and not to any individual, minister, or group of contractors.

He pointed out that three basic questions remain unanswered — who is responsible for the scam, how much financial loss occurred, and who benefited from it.

The former minister said that tender conditions were changed without holding mandatory meetings with contractors or recording minutes.

He alleged that instead of protecting Singareni’s interests, attempts are being made to shield the Chief Minister and his relatives from scrutiny.

Harish Rao said claims that the site visit certificate system existed earlier are misleading.

He said that in January 2025, Bhupalpally works were awarded through reverse auction at 7 per cent below the estimated cost without site visit conditions.

“But within three months, in May 2025, the same government introduced the condition for VK OC tender. Competition dropped, and the work was awarded at higher rates to the Chief Minister’s relative-linked company,” he alleged.

Harish Rao said the first beneficiary of the site visit certificate system was Srujan Reddy’s Shodha Constructions.

He alleged that after May 2025, all OB tenders were controlled by one individual acting as a “ring master.”

Harish Rao demanded cancellation of all tenders finalised through the site visit certificate system, not just the Naini block tender.

He also accused the Congress government of concealing nearly Rs 6,900 crore profits of Singareni and reducing workers’ bonus.

“That money is being used for the Chief Minister’s publicity and political expenses,” he charged.

The BRS leader alleged that the silence of the Centre, despite the state holding 51 per cent and the Union government 49 per cent stake in Singareni, raises serious doubts.

He accused both the Congress and the BJP of attempting to weaken Singareni and push it towards privatisation.