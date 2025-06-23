BRS Demands Full Payment to Cotton Seed Farmers by June 25; Warns of Legal Action Against Defaulting Companies

Gadwal: In a strong statement addressing the plight of cotton seed farmers in Gadwal district, BRS party state leader Dr. Kurva Vijay Kumar demanded that all cotton seed companies must pay full compensation to farmers who were wrongly failed, no later than June 25, 2025. He warned that if the companies do not comply with the Farmer Commission’s directives, they will consider approaching the Telangana High Court to ensure justice for the affected farmers.

Dr. Vijay Kumar alleged that a nexus of seed companies and organizers had conspired to deceive cotton seed farmers. Despite the fact that the farmers' produce had passed quality checks, companies declared the produce as failed and refused to pay, causing severe financial loss to the farmers.

BRS Complaint Leads to Action from Farmer Commission

On June 10, 2025, the BRS party filed a formal complaint with the Farmer Commission in Hyderabad, demanding immediate action against these fraudulent practices. Responding to this complaint, Farmer Commission Chairman Kodandareddy conducted a field visit to Gadwal on June 13 to assess the situation firsthand.

Following this, a crucial meeting was held today at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad, where the Farmer Commission convened with representatives of the seed companies. This meeting was a direct outcome of the pressure exerted by the BRS party and Dr. Vijay Kumar’s sustained efforts.

In the meeting, the Farmer Commission officially ordered all cotton seed companies to pay the pending dues to all farmers whose produce was wrongly failed, setting June 25 as the final deadline. Terming this directive as a major victory for the farmers of Gadwal, Dr. Vijay Kumar credited the success to the consistent struggle led by the BRS.

Questions Raised Over Congress Participation

Dr. Vijay Kumar also raised suspicion over the presence of Congress leaders at the official Farmer Commission meeting, held in the government office. He implied that their involvement could give rise to doubts regarding their motives.

Demand for Ban on Non-Compliant Companies

Reiterating his commitment to justice for farmers, Dr. Vijay Kumar said that if any cotton seed company fails to obey the Farmer Commission's directive, the BRS will not hesitate to take the matter to the Telangana High Court. He demanded that the state government take stern action against such companies, and if necessary, ban them from operating in Telangana.

He emphasized that the government must be held accountable and should force these companies to pay farmers and face penalties for cheating them. The BRS party, he said, stands firmly with the farmers and will continue the fight until full justice is delivered.

This development marks a critical juncture in the ongoing fight for seed farmers' rights, as political pressure and regulatory intervention begin to yield results. However, with the June 25 deadline approaching, all eyes are now on whether the seed companies will comply—or whether the legal battle will escalate further.