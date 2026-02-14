BRS gains ground, Congress retains narrow lead in RR dist municipal polls

Rangareddy: The outcome of the municipal elections in Ranga Reddy district comes as a shock for the Congress party and offers a sense of introspection as the party managed to win 54 of 126 seats, while the BRS stole the show with 47-seat haul.

A mere seven seat margin between two rival parties leaves the ruling political camp in utter shock. Apart from these parties, the BJP won 16 seats.

To begin with, the party's dismal performance was witnessed in Amangal municipality where the Congress won merely one seat of the total 15 wards, while the BRS succeeded in winning eight seats followed by the BJP which grabbed the remaining six.

The second blow for the Congress party came from Ibrahimpatnam municipality where the BRS put up an impressive show winning 13 out of the total 24 seats, while the Congress managed a mere eight. The BJP secured two seats; an independent was declared elected.

Shadnagar, the biggest municipality among the six, too witnessed a tough fight between the Congress and the BRS. The Congress got 15 of the 28 seats, while the BRS put up a close show winning 11 leaving behind one for the BJP.

Only Shankerpally, Moinabad and Chevella came to rescue the Congress; the party showed some strength, winning nine of the 15 seats in Shankarpally; 10 out of 26 in Moinabad and 11 out of 18 in Chevella. However, the pink party too got four, seven and four seats respectively in the three municipalities.

The elections saw nine independents secure victory, mostly from Moinabad municipality where five candidates were declared elected. Two such candidates in Shankarpally, one each in Shadnagar and Ibrahimpatnam were also voted into office. The result day ended with the Congress securing 54, BRS 47 and BJP 16; nine independents were declared elected.