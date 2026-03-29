BRS govt wanted to close RTC, alleges Ponnam

Hyderabad: Launchingscathing attack on BRS for ignoring the Transport department, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the previous regime did nothing for TGSRTC.

He said that the Congress government spent Rs 7,800 crore on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) during the last two years compared to Rs 7,000 crore during the ten years of the BRS government.

He alleged that the BRS failed to take up not event single reform in the Transport department whereas the present Congress government brought many reforms.

The Minister was replying to discussion on the demands of departments like Home, Transport and TGSRTC in the Assembly on Saturday. He said that the BRS had promised to give Rs 1,500 crore per year to the RTC. However, during their tenure they provided Rs 7,000 crore, whereas the Congress government gave Rs 7,800 crore in two years. “If someone wanted to close the RTC, it was the BRS. A few days before the elections, they brought the Gazette for RTC merger after knowing that the RTC staff may not vote for them,” said Ponnam Prabhakar.

The Minister said that the government would take a decision on the merger issue after the committee submits its report. Regarding the recognised union in the corporation, the Minister said that the issue was in the court hence no decision could be taken on this. He said that the government was starting the bus routes which were cancelled during the Covid period. He also informed that they were requesting the Centre to provide electric buses the subsidy to the Corporation instead of any private agency.

He said that the BRS government failed to update the data even in the Vahan Sarathi. “They failed to even have a logo of the Transport department. We used to feel embarrassed when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari used to say that your State is left in the country,” said the minister. He said that the Congress government brought reforms like removing check posts to bring transparency. He said that Telangana state is going to become EV hub soon. He also informed that the government brought reform of registration of vehicles in the showroom itself. He said that the government would take up retrofitting of autos from petrol to electric free of cost and allocated Rs 200 crore for this.

Regarding the Home department, the Minister said that the government totally controlled the betting in the state. He said that the Telangana police was number one in the country with expertise in fire safety, women protection, cyber crime etc.