BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Intervenes in Tobacco Farmers’ Crisis in Gadwal, Warns of Protest if Procurement Delayed

Gadwal: BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party in-charge of Gadwal constituency, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, visited several villages in Gattu Mandal today, responding to the distress of local tobacco farmers whose produce has remained unsold for over two months.

Farmers from the villages of Mittadoddi, Chagadona, Mucchonipalli, and Tummalapalle — numbering around 80 individuals — have been anxiously waiting for their 1000 to 1100 tobacco bales to be procured by the purchasing companies. Despite the passing of two months, the companies had shown no interest in beginning the purchase process.

Upon learning of the issue, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu immediately visited the area near the Mittadoddi Ashram, where he met the affected farmers along with local party leaders. After assessing the situation firsthand, he initiated a phone conversation with the company owner, Mr. Sunil, and firmly urged him to begin procurement without further delay.

Responding positively to the call, the company management assured Mr. Naidu that the tobacco bales would be purchased within the next 10 to 15 days, as per his recommendation.

During the visit, Mr. Naidu expressed strong disapproval of the delay in purchasing the tobacco crop, questioning why companies had failed to procure the harvest even after two months. He accused corporate entities, traders, and middlemen of colluding to exploit and financially cripple farmers.

> “If the companies fail to begin procurement within 10 to 15 days, we will organize a mass protest in front of the company alongside the farmers,” he warned.

The visit saw the participation of several key individuals including Ellandoddi Raju Naidu, Maddileti, Dr. Raju, Nallagattu Ramudu, Eeranna, Urukundu Narasimhulu, Govindu, Vinod, and numerous farmers from the region.

This intervention by the BRS leader has provided a ray of hope to farmers who have been anxiously awaiting relief, and further action is expected based on the company’s response in the coming days.