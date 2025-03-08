BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Slams Congress Govt for Neglecting Farmers, Demands Immediate Irrigation Water Release in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gawal: BRS Party leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu strongly criticized the Congress government for failing to provide irrigation water to farmers, leading to crop failure in several villages under the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme’s 104 Package. On Friday, he visited the villages of Kondapuram, Guvvaladinne, Venkatapuram, Eerlabanda, Ganganpalli, and Irkichendu in Keti Doddi Mandal, where he inspected withering crops due to a lack of irrigation water from the Ryalampadu Reservoir.

Accompanied by D.E. Ram Kishore and local farmers from the tail-end areas of the irrigation system, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu expressed his deep concern over the government's inaction. Through wireless communication, he spoke to S.E. Rahimuddin, urging immediate release of water under the 104 Package to save the last-stage crops.

Government Indifference Towards Farmers' Crisis

During his visit, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu questioned the Congress government’s silence despite hundreds of acres of farmland drying up. He criticized the administration for ignoring repeated requests from farmers and failing to act on their representations. He demanded urgent action from officials to release irrigation water and prevent further crop loss.

"If the Congress government does not release water to the canals within two days, the BRS Party will launch massive protests," he warned. Hanumanthu Naidu further alleged that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s rule, irrigation water has disappeared into the depths, government funds are flowing to Delhi, and job recruitments have stalled.

He also accused CM Revanth Reddy of incompetence in governance and failing to fulfill his promises, which has led to growing frustration within his administration. Instead of addressing key issues, the CM is targeting KCR and the BRS Party with baseless allegations, he added.

Allegations Against CM Revanth Reddy

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu made serious accusations, stating that since CM Revanth Reddy took office, around 450 farmers have suffered losses due to government negligence. He insisted that the Congress government has failed to address critical irrigation issues, pushing farmers into distress.

Participation of Party Leaders and Farmers

Several BRS party leaders and activists joined Basu Hanumanthu Naidu during the field visit, including Monesh, Noor Pasha, D. Shekhar Naidu (Maldakal Mandal Party Leader), Venkatesh Naidu, S. Ramu Naidu (Beechupally), Ganjipeta Raju, Basu Gopal, Kolai Bhaskar, Thirumalesh, Krishna Reddy, Kishtappa, Muni Mourya, Nakka Ravi, Samuel, Anjaneyulu, Srinu, Jagadish, Anji, Raja Reddy, Naresh, Chinna, Prahlad, Srinivasulu, Sudhakar, Krishna Goud, Dr. Naidu, Nallagatla Ramudu, and several youth members, party workers, and farmers.

Demand for Immediate Action

The BRS leaders have demanded that the government act immediately to release water to the tail-end areas of the 104 Package under the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme. If no action is taken, massive protests will be organized by the BRS party in support of the farmers.

This growing agitation among farmers and political leaders indicates increasing pressure on the Revanth Reddy government to address irrigation concerns and prevent further agricultural damage in Jogulamba Gadwal District.