BRS leader to Revanth: Are you Chief Minister or a gang leader?

BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his undemocratic behaviour and use of provocative language. He also lodged a complaint with the DGP demanding immediate intervention and strict action in the interest of public safety, order, and democratic dignity.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Sravan Dasoju highlighted several grave concerns, specifically criticising the use of violent language such as “bury them”, “finish them”, and “demolish the pedestals”. He asserted that by using such vocabulary, Revanth Reddy appears more like a faction gang leader than a Chief Minister. He further claimed these were not merely political speeches but a “criminal conspiracy” designed to incite hatred in society.

Expressing dismay over the Chief Minister’s conduct, Sravan Dasoju mocked him, stating that while the power belongs to Congress, the soul belongs to the TDP. He alleged that while Revanth Reddy wears the Congress scarf, he is implementing the agenda of his former mentor, Chandrababu Naidu, thereby betraying the Congress party. He accused the Chief Minister of working on a “Plan-B” to revive the TDP in Telangana, describing this behaviour as a form of “political prostitution”.

Warning that power is not permanent and that arrogance could lead to a downfall, Sravan Dasoju advised Revanth Reddy to change his ways before it was too late. In the police complaint, BRS leaders stated that the move was not merely a political grievance but a measure to protect the constitution, democracy, and the constitutional rights of the BRS and its leadership.