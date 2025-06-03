BRS Leaders Celebrate Harish Rao’s Birthday with Grandeur Under the Leadership of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu in Gadwal

Gadwal: The birthday celebrations of former Minister and MLA of Siddipet, T. Harish Rao, were held with great enthusiasm and grandeur today at the residence of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, the BRS Party in-charge for the Gadwal constituency.

The event witnessed a warm gathering of party members, supporters, and local leaders who came together to honor the veteran leader on his special day. A ceremonial cake-cutting marked the occasion, symbolizing the collective respect and admiration the party cadre holds for Harish Rao.

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu took the lead in organizing the celebration, ensuring that it reflected the spirit and unity of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. The event served as a tribute to Harish Rao's significant contributions to the development of the state and his tireless service to the people.

Several notable personalities participated in the celebrations, including:

Monesh,Raja Reddy,Patel Janardhan Reddy,D. Shekhar Naidu,S. Ramu Naidu,Jampalli Bharat Simha Reddy,

Ganjipeta Raju,

Venkatesh Naidu,Basu Gopal,Kurava Pallayya,

Sri Ramulu,Basu Bojjayya Naidu,

ThimmappaGoud,Narasimhulu,Nagaraju,

Ramudu,and many others

The event was not only a celebration of Harish Rao’s birthday but also an expression of solidarity among BRS members in the region. The attendees extended heartfelt wishes to Harish Rao, hoping for his continued success and good health.

Such events highlight the deep-rooted respect and affection party members and the public have for their leaders, and today's celebration in Gadwal stood as a testament to Harish Rao’s enduring popularity and influence.