BRS leaders meet Governor, seek HC probe into illegal mining

Stating that the illegal mining and stone-crushing operations were not routine regulatory violations but constituted organised, large-scale extraction in blatant violation of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, BRS leaders on Monday urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to recommend an independent investigation by a sitting High Court judge.

A delegation of the BRS leaders met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan on Monday. The BRS leaders pointed out that the illegal mining activities, carried out openly and continuously, reflect a complete collapse of enforcement mechanisms. The inaction of the state is no longer a matter of administrative lapse but raises serious concerns of tacit approval and complicity.

Instead of acting against violations, the State Government was shielding individuals in positions of authority, including a sitting Minister. This selective inaction constitutes state enabled protection of illegality and directly violates the principle of equality before law under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The law is being applied not uniformly, but selectively, based on political proximity. The CBCID inquiry by the government was deeply flawed and unacceptable. An agency functioning under the control of the State Executive cannot impartially investigate allegations involving a sitting Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. This is a clear case of institutional conflict of interest, rendering the inquiry ineffective, compromised, and lacking credibility. Such a process defeats the settled legal principle that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

The BRS leaders pointed out that this instance of illegal mining was not isolated. It is part of a wider and disturbing pattern of alleged irregularities across sectors, including civil supplies, infrastructure contracts, AMRUT tenders, Singareni coal and overburden operations, power sector dealings, including NTPC-linked matters, TDR mechanisms, excise policies, land registrations, industrial allocations, urban expansion initiatives, and large-scale land transactions. The cumulative effect is a systemic erosion of governance, transparency and accountability.

The BRS leaders wanted the Governor to ensure that the scope of inquiry covers illegal mining and the broader pattern of systemic irregularities across sectors, direct that such investigation be time-bound, transparent and free from executive interference, with accountability fixed and losses to the public exchequer duly recovered in accordance with law.