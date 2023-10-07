BRS Manifesto will silence opposition parties: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday expressed confidence in the upcoming manifesto of the BRS party, suggesting that it would address the criticisms from opposition parties.

Speaking after inauguration and laying foundation stones for several development projects in Mancherial district, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is currently deliberating on the increase in pensions. He believes that once the BRS manifesto is released, the opposition will have fewer points to argue. He highlighted the trust that people have in KCR and criticized the Congress party for their alleged inconsistencies and deception, accusing them of a "culture of conflict."

Highlighting the achievements under KCR's leadership, HarishRao stated that there were no instances of drought or curfew during his tenure, ensuring a peaceful administration. He criticized the Congress party's past promises, suggesting they had failed to deliver on them. He also applauded KCR's efforts in bringing about statehood for Telangana and posed a rhetorical question on the possibility of welfare schemes had statehood not been achieved.

Harish Rao also slammed BJP National President JP Nadda and alleged that he misunderstood the political landscape of Telangana. He emphasized the dominance of KCR in Telangana politics, reminding Nadda of the BJP's performance in its home state of Himachal Pradesh.

Further, he warned Nadda about the BJP's prospects in Telangana, referencing the party's previous performance in the state. He criticized the BJP's internal committee structures, suggesting they were not effective. He also took a swipe at BL Santosh, accusing him of damaging the BJP's reputation in Karnataka and asserting confidence in KCR's continued leadership in Telangana. He drew comparisons between Telangana and Gujarat, highlighting the successes of the former under KCR's leadership.