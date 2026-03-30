BRS members suspended for rest of budget session

Hyderabad: Forthe second consecutive day on Sunday, the issue over “illegal mining activities”, allegedly involving some ruling and opposition members, rocked the Assembly, with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspending for the rest of the budget session Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators, including KT Ramarao and Harish Rao, who disrupted proceedings while persistently demanding that a House Committee be formed to probe the “scam”. As soon as the House proceedings began on Sunday, BRS MLAs came into the well demanding the constitution of a House Committee on the “illegal mining scam”. Some of the members sat on the floor surrounded by marshals.

While the Ministers were laying the bills on the table of the House, the BRS members vociferously raised slogans demanding the “dismissal” of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy from the Cabinet. For context, on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the CB CID would probe all mining leases granted between 2014 and 2025 as well as all allegations relating to illegal mining activities involving members.

Bharatiya Janata Party member K Venkata Ramana Reddy welcomed the CB CID inquiry but demanded the government to also form a House Committee. Intervening at this point, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted the BJP for not ordering a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project scam despite the state government making several pleas over the last one year. The BJP members have the habit of giving suggestions and running away from the House, he stated, and observed: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly made a statement that the KCR family siphoned off funds allocated for the Kaleshwaram project. It was Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who also commented that the Centre is ready to order the CBI probe and put KCR and Harish Rao behind the bars within 48 hours of the state government being ready. “Anticipating the Centre will react promptly, the state government wrote a letter to the Centre requesting it to hand over the Kaleshwaram scam to CBI,” Revanth Reddy recounted, wondering why there was no official reply from the Union government for a CBI probe. He alleged that the BRS and BJP had colluded in the Kaleshwaram scam. In a quid pro quo move, the BRS transferred the vote bank to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state, he reasoned.

The Chief Minister levelled allegations against Harish Rao’s brother (Mahesh Rao), father-in-law (Hanumanth Rao) and brother-in-law (Suman Rao) stating that they had threatened the owners of private industries and grabbed hundreds of acres of land by using Dharani portal at Balanagar in Mahabubnagar. The government is ready to constitute a House Committee to launch a probe into the land encroached, if BRS leader KT Ramarao and Vankata Ramana Reddy were ready.

Responding to the demand for the constitution of a House Committee, Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that during the previous BRS government, three House Committees were constituted on illegal occupation of government lands, inquiry into Waqf properties, and on irregularities in housing cooperative societies. Yet, none of these committees functioned effectively; meetings were not conducted properly, and no reports were ever submitted. A House Committee ultimately recommends investigation through the CBCID.

Communist Party of India leader K Sambasiva Rao said that the BRS could approach the Court on their demand. For, the constitution of a House Committee is not possible in a few circumstances. He urged the Speaker to run the House after suspending the protesting BRS members.

BRS members Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari alleged that the BRS members grabbed land in the name of Dharani. Several Congress members demanded the Speaker to suspend the BRS members for disrupting proceedings.

Finally, the Speaker moved a motion to suspend the BRS members for two days, i.e. for the remainder of the budget session. The House approved this with a voice vote. After the motion was carried, the Speaker adjourned the House announcing lunch break.