BRS MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar has been taken into custody (Live Update)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials have taken BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the custody in the Delhi Liquor case on Friday.

A team of 12 officials of ED and IT had taken up searches at the residence of Kavitha. The ED officials have given the notices to the BRS leader on taking her into custody. This interesting development is taking place on a day before the announcement of the election schedule and the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also President Draupadi Murmu were in the State.

The Enforcement Directorate officials searched the residence of BRS MLC. As many as four teams led by the ED Joint director took up searches at the residence of Kavitha, her husband Anil and other places. The searches were being taken up in connection with the Delhi liquor case. The ED sleuths have taken two mobile phones of Kavitha during the questioning. They have also recorded the statement of Kavitha.