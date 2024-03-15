Live
Just In
BRS MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar has been taken into custody (Live Update)
The Enforcement Directorate officials have taken BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the custody in the Delhi Liquor case on Friday.
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials have taken BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the custody in the Delhi Liquor case on Friday.
A team of 12 officials of ED and IT had taken up searches at the residence of Kavitha. The ED officials have given the notices to the BRS leader on taking her into custody. This interesting development is taking place on a day before the announcement of the election schedule and the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also President Draupadi Murmu were in the State.
The Enforcement Directorate officials searched the residence of BRS MLC. As many as four teams led by the ED Joint director took up searches at the residence of Kavitha, her husband Anil and other places. The searches were being taken up in connection with the Delhi liquor case. The ED sleuths have taken two mobile phones of Kavitha during the questioning. They have also recorded the statement of Kavitha.
Live Updates
- 15 March 2024 2:16 PM GMT
KTR Expresses Outrage Over Arrest Without Transit Warrant and Alleged Breach of Supreme Court Word
Telangana Minister KTR has raised serious concerns over the circumstances of his arrest without a transit warrant, questioning the investigating officer regarding the legality of the action taken against him. KTR demanded an explanation on how he could be arrested following his commitment to the Supreme Court.
Expressing his frustration, KTR warned that officials who fail to uphold their word in the Supreme Court may encounter challenges in the legal proceedings. He emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency in legal processes.
In a deliberate move, KTR deliberately chose to appear on Friday, signaling his intent to address the situation head-on. The Minister's deliberate action underscores his determination to confront the issues at hand.
Furthermore, KTR expressed his displeasure at the conduct of ID officials who allegedly prohibited entry into the house even after the completion of the search operation. His frustration with the officials' actions highlights the need for accountability and adherence to due process in legal matters.
- 15 March 2024 1:33 PM GMT
ED is now taking Kavitha to airport from where she would be flown to Delhi. She came out of her house greeting all the followers.
- 15 March 2024 1:02 PM GMT
Kavitha to be taken to Delhi by 8.45 flight. KTR objected saying no transit warrant is there. ED said not required and on Saturday she will be presented before EDcourt. Meanwhile her legal team going to Delhi to oppose her arrest in court.
- 15 March 2024 1:02 PM GMT
KTR in black shirt and T Harish Rao reached Kavithas house. She is likely to be taken to Delhi soon.
- 15 March 2024 12:58 PM GMT
ED seized her 16 mobile phones including her 2 phoned in her house. BRS activists protesting in front of her. Advocate Bharat said he has no information yet