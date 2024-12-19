BRS Moves Resolution in Telangana Assembly for Farmers' Loan Waiver and Crop Assistance

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has moved a resolution in the Telangana Assembly calling for immediate action on farmers' loan waivers and crop assistance. The resolution urges the state government to provide relief by clearing outstanding loans and offering compensation for crop damages.

The BRS party has asked the government to address the financial hardships faced by farmers, many of whom are burdened by debt and struggling due to crop losses. The resolution demands prompt measures to support the agricultural community in these challenging times.

This move by the BRS underscores its commitment to farmers' welfare, seeking urgent relief to help them recover from both financial pressures and the impact of poor harvests.