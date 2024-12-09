BRS netas condemn CM’s remarks

Nalgonda: Former Minister and MLA from Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy held a press meet in Nalgonda on Sunday along with other BRS leaders during which he strongly criticised recent remarks by CM Revanth Reddy during the latter’s visit to Nalgonda and highlighted the achievements of the KCR-led government.

Jagadish accused Congress leaders of inaugurating projects completed by KCR, claiming they have no capability to launch new initiatives or undertake significant work. He emphasized that the Yadadri Thermal Power Project, one of the largest in the country, stands as a testament to KCR’s vision and foresight. “Thanks to KCR’s persistence and leadership, the Yadadri plant has been completed, and we are on track to achieve 24,000 MW of power generation by 2027,” Reddy said.

The former minister labelled Congress as a “harbinger of misfortune,” blaming them for the fluoride epidemic that plagued the region during their rule. He praised KCR for eradicating the crisis through the Mission Bhagiratha water project, ensuring safe drinking water for all.

Reddy dismissed Revanth Reddy’s comments about the Yadadri plant as baseless, accusing him of attempting to stir caste-based conflicts.

The BRS leader highlighted that Congress provided no financial support for the Yadadri plant or the medical college in the region, which were completed solely with funds sanctioned by KCR’s govern-ment.

He mocked Revanth’s speech stating that people began leaving his meeting midway, whereas KCR’s presence always generates enthusiasm among the masses.

“Komatireddy and other ministers in the Congress government delayed projects like SLBC, and now they are making baseless accusations,” he added.

“Congress has destroyed Nalgonda, stalling agricultural progress and looting the district,” Jagadish Reddy said.