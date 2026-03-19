BRS stages walkout from Assembly; accuses govt of Rs 1.5L cr Musi loot

The BRS members on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly, alleging that the government was “looting” Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the name of the Musi rejuvenation project, while clarifying that they were not opposed to the initiative itself.

During Question Hour, BRS leader KT Rama Rao raised several concerns over the project, questioning the absence of transparency and inconsistencies in official claims. He sought clarity on the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), large-scale demolitions, land acquisition, escalating costs, and contradictory statements made by the government across different forums.

KTR questioned how a project initially estimated at Rs 16,000 crore had allegedly ballooned to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He pointed out that while the Chief Minister cited Rs 1.5 lakh crore in public statements, figures of only Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 crore were being mentioned in the Assembly. He demanded details on the number of phases, extent of land acquisition, and houses likely to be demolished.

Referring to gazette notifications, he claimed that over 10,000 houses could be demolished and more than 3,260 acres acquired. He also flagged confusion over the buffer zone expansion, stating that while local officials indicated an increase, the government had not clarified its extent or criteria. KTR further criticised the lack of clarity on whether a DPR exists at all.

He noted that even officials of the Musi River Development Corporation reportedly indicated that no DPR was available. The BRS, he said, had demanded public consultations with affected communities instead of presentations in luxury venues, and insisted that any existing DPR be tabled in the Assembly.

Highlighting inconsistencies, KTR said that although the government claimed a 50-metre buffer zone, notices were issued in areas like Hanuman Nagar, nearly 5 km away. He questioned how the number of affected houses rose from 1,400 to over 10,000.

KTR asserted that the government lacks both financial resources and a clear plan, and clarified that no loan has been sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the project. He stated that the DPR preparation has been assigned to a company named Meinhardt, which, according to him, has been banned by several organisations in Singapore, Pakistan and India.

He further pointed out that while Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu claimed in the Assembly that ADB had agreed in principle to fund the project, direct communication with ADB officials revealed that no DPR had been submitted to them as of January 23, and therefore no loan approval had been granted. He added that on March 11, ADB reiterated that it has not approved any loan for the Musi project.

Stating that the government lacked both financial resources and a clear plan, KTR warned that BRS would strongly oppose any non-transparent decisions affecting people’s homes and livelihoods, before staging a walkout from the House.