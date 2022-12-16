BRS stands for Bar and Restaurant Samithi

Karimnagar: BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar described BRS as Bandipotla Rashtra Samiti and Bar and Restaurant Samithi.

In an emotional address at a public gathering at BJP's 5th Praja Sangrama Yatra concluding meeting here on Thursday he thanked the public for attending the meeting in large numbers to make it a success and sending a message to BRS leadership.

Sanjay Kumar said that once he was corporator, secured 47, 000 votes in 2014 and in 2018 Assembly polls got 68, 000 votes as an MLA and won as Karimnagar MP because of the support and love of Karimnagar voters who wanted to hoist saffron flag in Karimnagar.

He claimed that he was working for the protection of Hindu Dharma according to the objectives the BJP leadership. He said he took up the padayatra as the national leadership ordered him to move with the party activists.

The BJP leader said that the public turnout at the Thursday's meeting was much higher than the TRS Simha Garjana held in 2001. After Telangana state was achieved the CM KCR remove Telangana from Telangana Rashtra Samiti and lost his bond with Telangana.Sanjay Kumar accused KCR as a fool who betrayed the Telangana people and now was trying to rob the country in the name of BRS, extorting lakhs of crores of rupees in the name of extortion and encroachments.

The TRS leaders were involved in liquor, sand, granite, drugs and all types of scams. KCR was not contributing to the development of Telangana but was engaged in slamming PM Narendra Modi for 24 hours and colluding with AP, inflaming sentiments and seeking political gain, he said.

In the past 8 years, the number of government employees was only 3 lakh, how many notifications did KCR give, he posed while saying Modi has given 1.46 lakh central government jobs

Telangana government was in the situation of not being able to pay salaries to the employees and said people want a government that gives salaries on the 1st of every month. Only because of padayatra KCR, who spent 8 years in a farm house came out it.