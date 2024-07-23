  • Menu
BRS takes jibe at BJP and Congress over no budget allocations to Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi party headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao has responded to the Union Budget 2024 in its Twitter handle with an image taking dig at both Congress and BJP for not allocating funds to Telangana.



The BRS party wrote that although the BJP and Congress has 8 MPs each the allocation were zero. The tweet carries 8+8=0.

It may be recalled that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the budget wherein Andhra Pradesh and Bihar got good allocations as the ruling parties in the states are in alliance with BJP. The centre allocated Rs. 15000 crore to the development of Amaravati.

