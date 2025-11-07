BRS to approach High Court over lack of action against CM Revanth Reddy

Pointing out that no action was taken by the Election Commission (EC) against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy despite several complaints by the party leaders, the BRS leaders on Thursday announced that they would approach the High Court and Supreme Court over the allegedly biased attitude of the EC.

Addressing a press conference alongside legal cell head S Bharat and P Shashidhar Reddy, BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar alleged that the EC was biased in its approach. He said that the BRS had brought many issues to the attention of the Election Commission, yet the Central Election Commission was "working with a partisan attitude."

Vinod Kumar recalled that during the last Assembly and Parliament elections, the Central Election Commission imposed restrictions on BRS party leaders. “At that time, our leader KCR and former minister Jagadish Reddy were banned from campaigning for 48 hours for code violations,” he stated.

“We are directly questioning the EC why action was not being taken against CM Revanth Reddy even though his speeches in the Jubilee Hills by-election violated the code of conduct,” said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader questioned whether it was not a violation of the code that the Chief Minister was saying schemes would be closed if people do not vote for Congress. He also questioned if it was not a violation for Mohammed Azharuddin to say he would not come to Jubilee Hills if people vote for BRS, and for the Congress candidate to threaten BRS workers that he would “see how they will campaign.”

Vinod Kumar questioned the lack of response from the state election authorities: “Our leaders are complaining to the Chief Electoral Officer here every day with evidence, but can't he take action against them? A person in a responsible position, the CEO, should act impartially. Why is Sudarshan Reddy not responding to our complaints? Why haven't they at least given notices to the Congress so far?”