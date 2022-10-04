BRS to bring winds of change

Hyderabad: TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, who had successfully led the struggle for separate Telangana between 2001 and 2014, is now gearing up to script a new chapter in his political career. The stage is set to rename the 21-year-old political party TRS as BRS on Wednesday. KCR feels that in 2024 general elections, he would emerge as the focal point in creating BJP-mukt Bharat. This fight, KCR feels, would be easier as compared to the earlier struggle as the social media has emerged as a powerful tool to reach to the masses now.

It is learnt that the focus of the proposed national party would be on Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Education and Power. KCR will also come up with state specific issues while finalising state-wise political strategy. He proposes to present a new look policy which would explain the roadmap of the proposed BRS for a comprehensive development of the country keeping true federalism in view.

The party thinktank is said to be examining certain contentious issues and come up with a logical conclusion, a senior leader said. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has already reached Hyderabad and would meet KCR on Wednesday to extend the support of his JDS to KCR's new party. KCR on Tuesday held a review meeting on the arrangements for the general body meeting of the TRS to be held on Wednesday.

Sources said the party's ad hoc national committee and state committees would be formed within in a week. Senior leaders S Madhusudhana Chary and Kadiyam Srihari are likely to get some key posts in the party's national committee. Meanwhile, party activists have started displaying their enthusiasm by putting up huge banners with KCR's photo welcoming 'Desh Ki Neta," ahead of the general body meeting.