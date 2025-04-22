BRS to Celebrate Silver Jubilee with Historic Rally in Warangal: A Journey of Struggle, Sacrifice, and Telangana's Transformation

Gadwal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is all set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a grand Silver Jubilee Sabha in Warangal on the 27th of this month. The announcement of this monumental event has already sparked interest and excitement across Telangana. With expectations of a historic turnout of nearly 2 million people, the event is being hailed as a gathering of unmatched scale, a feat no other political party has dared or managed to accomplish.

This level of daring and massive public support, observers say, is not new for BRS. The party, deeply rooted in the Telangana soil, has time and again orchestrated extraordinary political milestones that have shaped the region’s destiny.

A Party Born from Pain, Forged in Struggle

BRS’s journey began not just as a political organization but as an emotional response to decades of exploitation, neglect, and humiliation faced by Telangana under the rule of Andhra political dominance during the united Andhra Pradesh regime. Formed in 2001 under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao, TRS emerged at a time when hope seemed like a distant dream for the people of Telangana. After repeated failures to achieve statehood due to lack of unified leadership and clear strategy, the birth of TRS was a defining moment that turned despair into determination.

The Telangana society was a victim of systemic oppression—economically shattered, politically sidelined, and emotionally bruised. Despite student uprisings, youth sacrifices, and repeated movements, statehood always remained elusive. The people couldn’t even drive out the Andhra rulers, ending up writing chapters of sacrifice without achieving their dream.

Telangana Before Statehood – A Forgotten Land

To understand BRS’s relevance, one must revisit pre-2014 Telangana. It was a landscape marked by:

Cracked village roads and crumbling walls.

Women walking miles for drinking water as borewells dried up.

Motor pumps lying dead due to power cuts, leaving farmers helpless.

Sky-high education fees, with poor villagers unable to send their children to school.

Failed crops, unpredictable monsoons, and summer droughts.

Traditional artisans like blacksmiths, potters, and weavers losing their livelihood.

Rural youth migrating to cities like Mumbai, Dubai, or coal mines just to survive.

Small and marginal farmers were caught between giving up agriculture or sending half the family out for daily labor. Even large farmers were drowning in debt. Telangana's villages were synonymous with struggle and suffering.

At the same time, Telangana’s leaders were either hand-in-glove with the Andhra ruling class or too powerless to make a difference. The wealth and resources of Telangana were drained to Andhra regions under the guise of development. Political leaders from Telangana held positions, but the real power remained with the Andhra elite. Projects like Nagarjuna Sagar benefitted Andhra fields while Telangana’s lands remained parched. The left canal flourished, the right canal dried up. Thousands of Telangana villages were submerged due to Srisailam Dam, while Andhra flourished with greenery. Projects like Sriram Sagar remained incomplete, reducing irrigated area drastically.

Even during the Nizam era, irrigation infrastructure existed, but post-independence, the negligence continued. RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) became a symbol of Telangana’s betrayal—funds were denied, maintenance ignored.

Education and Employment – The Bleak Reality

Government schools were in shambles. Many villages had no schools at all. Where schools existed, there were no teachers, chalk pieces, or blackboards. Telangana youth, even with meager education, couldn’t compete with Andhra candidates in job exams. Unemployment soared. Opportunities were snatched away by Andhra bureaucrats, who dominated administrative power. Telangana was a land of tears, a region humiliated in its own home.

A Revolutionary Response

It was amidst this dire backdrop that TRS was formed in 2001—not just as a political outfit, but as a revolutionary movement. A party born out of Telangana's soul, inheriting its pain, its dreams, and its fierce fighting spirit. It gave voice to the voiceless, power to the powerless, and most importantly—hope to the hopeless.

Through relentless movements, sacrifices, and strategy, TRS (now BRS) achieved the impossible: statehood for Telangana in 2014. The party has since taken up the mantle of governance and development, transforming many parts of the state.

Warangal Silver Jubilee Sabha – A Celebration of Legacy

As BRS celebrates 25 years of political existence, the Warangal Sabha stands as a symbol of victory over decades of injustice. It is more than just a public meeting—it is a celebration of a people's struggle, a party’s determination, and a region’s rebirth.

The Silver Jubilee isn’t merely about the past; it is a reaffirmation of the future. For the people of Telangana, it’s a reminder that they stood up, fought back, and shaped their own destiny.