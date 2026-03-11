BRS to place pvt member bill in Assembly to fix govt over 6Gs

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the party would introduce a Private Member Bill during the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly to expose the Congress government's alleged betrayal of the people of Telangana and to demand legal backing for the six guarantees promised during the elections.

The BRS leadership organised orientation classes for the party MLAs and MLCs ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly in a private resort. Talking to the media, KTR said the Congress party came to power by promising six guarantees to the people of the state but has failed to honour those commitments.

He reminded that Congress leaders had publicly promised that legal status would be given to the six guarantees in the very first Cabinet meeting after coming to power, but the government has failed to fulfil that promise even after two and a half years.

The Bill was intended to ensure that the guarantees promised to the people, including benefits for women, elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and farmers were implemented in a legally binding manner.

KTR also said that the BRS will expose the Congress’s failure to implement its promises, including those commitments reiterated by senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi. He called upon Congress MLAs to support the bill in the Assembly if they were genuinely committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people.

KTR said the Congress government was presenting its third budget, making this session extremely important as nearly half of the government’s tenure had already passed. The time given by the people for the implementation of promises had elapsed, yet the government failed to deliver. During the meeting, BRS leaders deliberated on strategies to expose the government’s failure in implementing its promises and to raise issues related to governance failures and alleged excesses of the Congress government in the Assembly.

KTR criticised the government for not constituting key Assembly committees even after more than two years in power. There are no Select Committees, Standing Committees, or Petitions Committees, and even the post of Deputy Speaker remains vacant, which he said reflects the government’s disregard for legislative institutions.

The Congress government is using ‘bulldozer tactics’ inside and outside the Assembly. He further alleged that the government was misleading the Assembly by presenting distorted financial figures and manipulating data. He said BRS would challenge these claims in the Assembly with factual data and expose what he described as the government’s ‘numbers game’.