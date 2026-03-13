BRS urges SEC to conduct fair polls in Ibrahimpatnam, Kyathanpally Municipalities

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Thursday urged the State Election Commission (SEC) authorities to take immediate and appropriate steps to ensure that the elections were conducted in a free, fair, transparent and lawful manner, strictly in compliance with the directions of the High Court in Ibrahimpatnam and Kyathanapally Municipalities.

A delegation of the BRS leaders met the SEC officials on Thursday and also submitted a representation bringing to their notice the orders passed by the High Court of Telangana concerning the conduct of elections to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality and Kyathanpalli Municipality.

In respect of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, the issue relating to the election of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson was challenged before the High Court, which directed the authorities to initiate and complete the process for conducting the election/re-election to the said posts in accordance with the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 within the stipulated time.

Similarly, in respect of Kyathanpalli Municipality, elected ward members approached the High Court, questioning the action of the authorities in not conducting the election to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson despite the availability of majority and quorum. The High Court directed the authorities to initiate and complete the election process within the prescribed time and to notify the schedule accordingly.

The BRS leaders alleged that the conduct of the election authorities and the Returning Officers concerned with the above municipalities appeared to be biased and not in accordance with the principles of neutrality and fairness expected in the conduct of elections. In view of the above circumstances the BRS requested the State Election Commission to strictly implement the directions issued by the High Court.