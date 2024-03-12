BRS will be alive till Telangana exists: Harish

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS Siddipet MLA Harish Rao said that BRS will exist as long as Telangana exists. He strongly reacted to the comments of BJP and Congress leaders that BRS is done and dusted. He unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Venkatayapalli in Thupran mandal of Medak district on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he accused Congress and BJP of conspiring to destroy the BRS party. He criticised that the Congress party saying that is doing little and showing off much.He said that that Congress promised to waive the loan during the elections but what happened to that promise,he asked.