- Manne Jeevan’s MLC nomination gets strong support from Congress
- IAS officer trainees visit VPA
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2024
- Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar
- Rethink the way we grow food
- Past master at political survival
- OpenAI Denies Founding Agreement with Elon Musk Amid Lawsuit
- YS Jagan inaugurates first phase of Krishna Riverfront Park named Krishnamma Jalavihar
- Exam kits distributed to SSC students
- INDIA block is on the rocks, it appears
BRS will be alive till Telangana exists: Harish
Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS Siddipet MLA Harish Rao said that BRS will exist as long as Telangana exists. He strongly reacted to the comments of BJP and Congress leaders that BRS is done and dusted. He unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Venkatayapalli in Thupran mandal of Medak district on Monday.
Speaking on this occasion, he accused Congress and BJP of conspiring to destroy the BRS party. He criticised that the Congress party saying that is doing little and showing off much.He said that that Congress promised to waive the loan during the elections but what happened to that promise,he asked.
