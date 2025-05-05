BRSV Alleges Large-Scale Exploitation of Farmers at Paddy Procurement Centers in Gadwal, Demands Immediate Action

Gadwal: BRSV State Leader and District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya, along with a group of farmers, submitted a formal petition to the District Collector at the Prajavani public grievance program held at the Collector’s office, demanding immediate action against paddy procurement center operators for alleged large-scale irregularities.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuruva Pallayya accused the Congress government of blatantly violating procurement norms and exploiting farmers. He stated that at all 69 paddy procurement centers across the district, farmers were being looted openly. “Despite the standard policy of procuring paddy at 40 kg per bag plus the weight of the bag, the centers are forcibly taking 41.3 kg per bag — an excess of 700 grams,” he said.

He further explained that when they weighed an empty gunny bag, it came to only 580 grams, clearly proving that 700 grams of paddy per bag was being illegally taken from farmers. “This means, for every quintal, around 2 kg of paddy is being siphoned off and misappropriated under benami names for financial gain,” Pallayya alleged, holding Congress leaders and the Revanth Reddy-led state government responsible for the malpractice.

The BRSV team had earlier visited the Aiza mandal procurement center on Saturday, May 3, 2025, and claimed to have witnessed these violations firsthand. They reported the same to the Collector.

Pallayya criticized the officials for colluding with Congress leaders, intimidating farmers who question the discrepancies. “When farmers ask why extra quantity is being taken, they are threatened with denial of bags and refusal to weigh their produce,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the lack of tarpaulin covers being provided to farmers, exposing their harvested paddy to the risk of spoilage due to untimely rains. He demanded that the government immediately weigh the incoming paddy, regardless of conditions, and ensure timely transportation to mills.

The petition demanded a full inquiry into the irregularities, recovery of the excess paddy taken from farmers, suspension of responsible officials, and strict action against procurement center operators.

Leaders Kalugotla Madhu, Tower Maqbool, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Gopal Reddy, and farmers Lakshmanna, Teja, Thimmappa, Narasimhulu, Nagaraju, and Jayanna were among those who participated in the protest and submission of the petition.