BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kurva Pallayya Extends Congratulations to New Alampur Mandal MEO Ramulu Dayal

Gadwal: At the MRC building in the Alampur constituency’s Ieeja Mandal, BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, Kurva Pallayya, honored newly appointed Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Ramulu Dayal, by presenting him with a shawl and extending his best wishes.

On this occasion, District Coordinator Kurva Pallayya stated:

He urged the MEO to focus on providing basic amenities and quality education in both private and government schools in Ieeja Mandal. He suggested that private schools be inspected twice a month to ensure the availability of essential facilities, such as toilets, bathrooms, and proper student supervision, to maintain high educational standards.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that private school buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, cleaners, GPS tracking, and fitness certifications. In light of recent school bus accidents, Pallayya stressed the need for strict measures to prevent such incidents.