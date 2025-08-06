BRSV Leader Demands Suspension of Transport Officials Over Unsafe School Buses in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: Alleging serious negligence and corruption within the District Transport Department, BRSV State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruvu Pallaiah has demanded the immediate suspension of the District Transport Officer (DTO) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Aiza Mandal headquarters, Pallaiah strongly criticized the authorities for failing to act on repeated complaints regarding private school buses dangerously overcrowded with students — comparing the situation to herding sheep.

He stated that despite several complaints about private school buses carrying students far beyond their seating capacity, no action has been taken. "This negligence puts the lives of innocent students at risk," he warned.

Pallaiah accused motor vehicle inspectors of conducting superficial inspections and failing to verify the authenticity of documents like insurance certificates. He claimed that many school buses are operating with fake insurance documents and are not being checked properly.

He referenced a recent tragic incident where a bus belonging to Loyola School operated without valid insurance and was involved in an accident that resulted in the loss of a life.

He further alleged that motor vehicle inspectors were accepting bribes from private schools and deliberately overlooking safety violations. “People across the district believe that officials are turning a blind eye in exchange for bribes,” he remarked.

Unanswered Questions Raised by BRSV Leader:

If inspections are truly being conducted, why are uninsured buses still running on roads?

Why are unfit buses still transporting schoolchildren, risking their lives?

Why are buses in Nadigadda operating without permits, fitness certificates, insurance, road tax compliance, cleaners, fire safety tools, first aid boxes, emergency exits, or safety grills on windows?

Pallaiah questioned the selective focus of inspections in Aiza mandal, asking, “Is Nadigadda the only mandal in the district with private schools? What about Gadwal town, which has numerous private schools and buses?”

He criticized transport officials for failing to take action against long-standing illegal operations and against buses smuggled in from other states.

Concern Over Overcrowded Buses on Social Media

He highlighted social media posts showing students from Srikrishnaveni, Sri Chaitanya, and New Geethanjali schools in Aiza mandal dangerously hanging out of overcrowded buses, yet no action was taken.

"Are student lives more important, or is business more important?" he asked, calling it a tragic state of affairs in the district.

Pallaiah reminded the public of past incidents where:

New Geethanjali and Kakatiya school buses collided in Aiza,

Nava Bharathi school bus was also involved in a road mishap,

A driver from Nobel School in Gadwal reportedly drove under the influence, risking student lives, until the public intervened and halted the vehicle.

Despite complaints and appeals to the DTO for district-wide, impartial inspections, no action has followed. Pallaiah demanded that District Collector immediately suspend the responsible officials for dereliction of duty.

The event was attended by BRSV former town president Veeresh, Tulasi Goud, Mahesh Goud, Raju, and other local activists.