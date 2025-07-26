BRSV Student Leaders from Jogulamba Gadwal Depart for State-Level Telangana Student Conference in Hyderabad

Student leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) from Jogulamba Gadwal district have departed for Hyderabad to participate in the BRSV State-Level Telangana Student Conference, scheduled to be held today at VNR Gardens, Mallapur, Uppal.

Under the supervision of BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kurva Pallayya, a team of active student leaders left the district early this morning to take part in the prestigious gathering aimed at discussing student issues, leadership, and the future direction of the student wing.

The event will commence at 10:00 AM with an inaugural address by former Minister and sitting MLA Harish Rao, who is expected to highlight the role of students in shaping Telangana’s future and the importance of educational empowerment through active political participation.

Following lunch, MLC Deshapati Srinivas will deliver a speech, addressing the students on Telangana’s cultural, academic, and political legacy.

Later in the day, former Minister and MLA Jagadish Reddy will address the gathering, expected to speak about the contributions of students in the development of the state and the role of BRSV in voicing student concerns.

The highlight of the conference will be a keynote address by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who will provide strategic guidance and direction to the BRSV student leaders. KTR’s address is anticipated to focus on youth leadership, innovation, and the evolving role of students in state and national politics.

This large-scale student conference aims to empower student leaders across Telangana, strengthen organizational unity, and prepare the next generation of socially and politically aware youth. The enthusiastic participation of Jogulamba Gadwal district’s BRSV delegation reflects the district’s strong student engagement and commitment to the party’s vision.