BSP Leaders Call for Grand Celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti

Gadwal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Alampur Assembly President, Sashi Varma Teja, has called for grand celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary. As part of the preparations, BSP leaders released pamphlets on Tuesday at Uppal Camp village in the Mandal area.

Speaking on the occasion, Sashi Varma Teja highlighted the immense contributions of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule to the field of education. He stated that Phule worked tirelessly to promote education in the country by engaging with the Hunter Commission and advocating for educational reforms. He further emphasized that Phule believed education was the key to societal change and caste eradication.

Sashi Varma Teja praised Mahatma Phule for his dedication to uplifting the marginalized sections of society through education. He noted that Phule’s commitment was evident in his encouragement of women’s education, including his role in training his wife, Savitribai Phule, as the first female teacher in India. He added that Phule and his wife worked relentlessly for the spread of education, and their sacrifices must be remembered by all.

The BSP leader urged party workers and supporters to actively participate in the grand celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary on the 11th of next month.

Among those present at the pamphlet release event were BSP members Manohar, Tayanna, John, Raju, and others.