Buddhism teachings ensure world peace- Sri Lankan Minister

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan Minister for Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Prof Hinedume Sunil Senevi on Friday emphasized that practicing Buddhism and following the Buddha’s teachings ensure world peace and solutions for social and political conflicts.

The Minister delivered the message at the International Conference for World Peace organized jointly by Buddhavanam and Vietnam Buddhist Sangha here on Friday. Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the Government was committed to promote Buddhist tourism and preserve the Buddhist heritage sites at Phanigiri, Dhulikatta, Nelakondapalli and Buddhavanam, to bring Peace and harmony in the Society.

Vice President, Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Dr Thich Nhat Tu mentioned that peace begins within every individual that collectively contributes to world peace. Nava Nalanda Mahavihara vice chancellor Prof Siddhartha Singh, Buddhist Traditional Sangha of Russia Audrey Dondukbar, Central Buddhist Fellowship Organisation of Laos, Aggaera Kassapa Mahathero vice president Venhksam Vongsasulin, Lanka Southern Province Chief Incumbent Ananda Bhikkhu, Bhuddavanam special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah spoke on the occasion.

President Moon Yong Jo, presented the World Peace Grand Awards to Thich Nhat Tu, Hinedume Sunil Senevi, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Mallepalli Laxmaiah in recognition of their services rendered to promote Buddhist culture. Laxmaiah said that 80 scholars from 22 countries participated in the conference and presented their views on world peace in four sessions. During the concluding session, Laxmaiah announced the Peace Declaration in the presence of the Buddhist delegates.