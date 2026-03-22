Budget 2026 brings hope for farmers, employees and youth : Sanjeev Mudiraj

Mahabubnagar: TheRs 3.24 lakh crore State Budget, presented under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and introduced in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, had set a strong direction for inclusive development, said District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sanjeev Mudiraj.

Addressing the media, Mudiraj stated that the budget reflected the aspirations of the common people and described it as a true “people’s budget”. He said it would extend significant support to farmers, the poor and government employees across the undivided Mahabubnagar district, laying the groundwork for the vision of Indiramma Rajyam. He highlighted that the Rs 5 lakh Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme, scheduled for implementation from June 2, would provide financial security to lakhs of economically weaker families. He also welcomed the emphasis on completing long-pending irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which he said would benefit farmers in the region.

Mudiraj termed the provision of cashless medical treatment under the Employee Health Scheme (EHS) and Rs 1.20 crore accident insurance for government employees and teachers as a historic move. He further noted that the proposed Young India Integrated Residential Schools would offer access to quality, world-class education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Emphasising the agricultural focus, he said substantial allocations for farm loan waivers, irrigation and power subsidies demonstrated the government’s commitment to farmers. He alleged that the previous administration had burdened the state with debt, while the current government was restoring financial discipline and steering Telangana towards sustainable development.

He also urged party workers to take the government’s welfare initiatives and development agenda, particularly those benefiting Mahabubnagar district, to the grassroots level.