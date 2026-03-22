Budget sparks political storm as Opposition decries betrayal

Wanaparthy: FormerMinister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the State Government’s recently announced budget, describing it as “hollow” and “deceptive,” and alleging that it was designed to mislead the public through numerical manipulation.

Speaking at a press conference held at his residence, Niranjan Reddy said the budget had caused deep disappointment among the people of Telangana and criticised it as one that would push the state towards regression. He claimed that despite the government incurring a debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, it had failed to complete even three welfare schemes.

He further alleged that the much-publicised “Six Guarantees” and “11 Declarations” were nothing more than a sham, asserting that he had never witnessed such a misleading budget in the history of India. According to him, the financial document lacked transparency and failed to address the real concerns of the public.

Targeting the Congress party, Niranjan Reddy accused it of betraying the electorate by failing to fulfil the promises made in its election manifesto. He said the government had let down various sections of society, including women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, students, farmers, labourers, daily wage earners, as well as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minority communities.

He alleged that the Congress would be remembered for its failure to deliver on its commitments, adding that the budget did not reflect the aspirations or needs of the people of Telangana.

Among those present at the press conference were District President Gattu Yadav, Official Spokesperson Vakiti Sridhar, District Media Convener Nandimalla Ashok, former MPP Krishna Naik, Gandham Paramjyothi, Gopalpet Mandal President Balaraju, Pebberu Mandal President Vanam Ramulu, Karreswamy, and other party leaders including Dharma Naik, Devarla Narasimha, Naganna Yadav, Narayana Naik, Joheb Hussain, Maheshwar Reddy, Chityala Ramu, Vadde Ramesh, Manda Ramu and Shankar.