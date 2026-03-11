Bugga Reddy Clinic inaugurated at Hythabad village

Hyderabad: Bugga Reddy Clinic, a unit of Bugga Reddy Hospital, was inaugurated at Hythabad village in Shabad mandal on March 8, with the aim of providing affordable medical services to rural people. The clinic was established by Dr Aynapuram Anurag Reddy to ensure quality healthcare at low cost for residents of Hythabad and nearby villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anurag Reddy said the clinic was launched to address the lack of timely medical treatment in rural areas, which often leads to serious health problems. He said the facility would provide primary medical care, essential medicines, and diagnostic tests for local residents.

TPCC General Secretary and Rangareddy District Library Chairman B Eluganti Madhusudan Reddy and Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr K Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the clinic as chief guests. Local leaders, hospital staff, and villagers attended the event. Villagers welcomed the initiative, saying it would improve access to healthcare in the region.