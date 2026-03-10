Bugga Reddy Clinic Opened in Hythabad - Shabad Mandal

With the aim of providing better medical services to rural people at low cost, Bugga Reddy Clinics have been established by Dr. Aynapuram Anurag Reddy, with the main objective of providing quality medical services at affordable cost to the rural population in the surrounding areas. The first clinic was inaugurated on 08-03-2026 at Hythabad in Shabad mandal.

Dr. Aynapuram Anurag Reddy said the idea of starting clinics in Hythabad is to provide quality medical services at an affordable cost to the rural people. He emphasized that many rural people face difficulties due to the lack of timely medical treatment. Through this clinic, medical services will now be accessible to the people of Hythabad and nearby villages.

He explained that due to the lack of timely treatment, many health problems arise for people in rural areas. He assured that medical services will now be available to the people of Hythabad and the surrounding areas. Necessary medicines, tests, and primary treatments will be provided at Hythabad clinic.

At the event, TPCC General Secretary and Rangareddy District Library Chairman Mr. B. Eluganti Madhusudan Reddy, and Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. K. Rajesh Reddy attended as chief guests and inaugurated Bugga Reddy Clinic. On this occasion, special prayers were performed at the clinic premises. Speaking on the occasion, B. Eluganti Madhusudan Reddy said that it is very important that quality medical services be available in rural areas. He expressed happiness that the clinic has been started in Hythabad village itself so that people do not need to travel far even for small health problems.

At the program, Chevella Congress Party In-charge Pamena Bheem Bharath, Gudimalkapur Agricultural Market Committee Vice Chairman B. Kavali Chandrasekhar, Hythabad Sarpanch B. Karolla Shantamma–Yadayya, Hythabad Deputy Sarpanch B. Hirsanayak, Shabad Sarpanch B. Ashok, and Shabad Deputy Sarpanch B. Rahul also participated.

Along with them, hospital staff and a large number of villagers attended the clinic inauguration ceremony and made the event successful. The villagers felt happy that through the newly established Bugga Reddy Clinics in the village, better medical services will be available to the people of Hythabad and nearby villages.