Bureau of Energy Efficiency Government of India, Ministry of Power

Telangana Extends Full Backing to ₹1,000-Crore ADEETIE Scheme to Boost MSME Energy Efficiency

ADEETIE poised to become a game changer in strengthening MSMEs economically

Telangana to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to make ADEETIE a national role model

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu urges Centre to expand ADEETIE to other clusters in Telangana, including chemicals, food processing, and textiles

Minister thanks Centre for selecting the Medak pharma industry under ADEETIE

Minister unveils a special ADEETIE report along with the Media Adviser, BEE, Government of India

Hyderabad TG, 30th November 2025: In a major push to strengthen India’s MSME sector—widely regarded as the economic backbone that employs millions and drives innovation—the Government of Telangana has extended full support to the centrally sponsored ADEETIE (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industry and Establishments) scheme. The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Power and implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), is witnessing rapid nationwide momentum.

As part of the National ADEETIE Series, Telangana welcomed the scheme & thanked BEE for selecting the pharma industry in Medak district as one of the first clusters to benefit from the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and IT, described ADEETIE as a “boon to MSMEs,” emphasizing its transformative potential. He directed the Industries Department to draw up a comprehensive roadmap to ensure effective implementation of energy efficiency projects under the scheme—projects he said could become “true game-changers” for MSMEs across the state.

On the occasion, selecting Pharma industry in Medak district by Union government under the scheme, Minister also unveiled a special report and communication strategy document on promoting the ADEETIE scheme, prepared by A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser, BEE and EESL, Under Ministry of Power. He urged the Union Government to extend ADEETIE benefits to additional MSME clusters in Telangana, including chemicals, food processing, steel re-rolling and other sectors, enabling both economic and environmental gains.

Reaffirming Telangana’s commitment to combating climate change, Sridhar Babu said: “Making our key industrial clusters energy efficient is not just cost-effective—it enhances productivity, strengthens MSMEs, and contributes to sustainable development. We want Telangana to become a national role model in ADEETIE implementation. To realize this goal, the Minister said the state will work closely with BEE, EESL, the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Heavy Industries at the national level, and with TSREDCO under the Energy Department at the state level.

The Chief Minister Sri. A. Revanth Reddy has appealed all stakeholders to put all out efforts and strive to make Telangana as the leading State to become a one Trillion-dollar Economy Indian State by 2035. To achieve this task the aggressive Implementation of Energy Efficiency, Renewables and providing 24/7 power supply at Global Standards for Industrial Promotion will play a pivotal role in achieving this gigantic task, the Minister D Sridhar Babu said.

He further highlighted Telangana’s rapid industrial progress, noting that the state has attracted over ₹3.2 lakh crore in investments in just 18 months, marking a historic achievement. Hyderabad, he added, now ranks among the top three urban FDI destinations in India in R&D, AI, and data center investments.

Maximizing the Benefits of ADEETIE - Secretary. BEE Joining the event online, Milind Deore, Secretary, BEE, urged all states to maximize the benefits of the ₹1,000-crore ADEETIE scheme, calling it a landmark initiative to enhance energy efficiency and global competitiveness in the MSME sector. Medak district, he confirmed, was chosen for its significant potential in the pharma industry.

The ADEETIE scheme includes end-to-end support for industries—Investment Grade Energy Audits (IGEA), Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), financing assistance, and Monitoring & Verification (M&V). The initiative is expected to leverage over ₹9,000 crore in total investments, including substantial contributions by MSMEs themselves.

“ADEETIE’s success depends on strong state-level engagement,” Deore said. “SDAs play a crucial role in outreach, handholding, and scaling the scheme so that MSMEs become globally competitive and environmentally responsible.”

The ADEETIE program is currently operational across 60 industrial clusters and 14 energy-intensive sectors, including textiles, foundries, and food processing, following a phased, cluster-specific implementation model to achieve measurable outcomes.