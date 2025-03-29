Live
- BJP ST Morcha gives call for ‘Chalo Mulugu Venkatapur’
- Musk’s AI Startup xAI Acquires Social Media Platform X
- Tummala urges officials to ensure adequate seed reserves for monsoon
- Vizianagaram tops in TB diagnosis in India
- VPA achieves highest annual throughput
- District admin to actively support industrial units
- Core branch faculty can teach emerging courses: AICTE
- Cyberabad police introduces online process for loudspeaker licences
- TGMC books cases against 14 RMPs
- GAT-2025 to be held at 42 centres
Burglars loot house, decamp with 30 tolas gold, Rs 1 lakh cash
Highlights
Hyderabad; Burglars struck at a house and allegedly decamped with cash of Rs one lakh and 30 tolas of gold jewellery at Old Alwal.As per available...
Hyderabad; Burglars struck at a house and allegedly decamped with cash of Rs one lakh and 30 tolas of gold jewellery at Old Alwal.
As per available information, the house owner Pavani had locked the house and went to her parents’ house to attend her ailing father on March 25. The burglars broke open the lock of the main door and entered into the house and fled with the valuables.
When the residents returned, they realised the house was burgled and approached the police. Based on a complaint, the Alwal police booked a case and took up investigation. The crime team visited the spot and collected clues. The CCTV footage is being examined. The police suspect it to be the work of an interstate burglar.
Next Story