Burglars loot house, decamp with 30 tolas gold, Rs 1 lakh cash

Hyderabad; Burglars struck at a house and allegedly decamped with cash of Rs one lakh and 30 tolas of gold jewellery at Old Alwal.

As per available information, the house owner Pavani had locked the house and went to her parents’ house to attend her ailing father on March 25. The burglars broke open the lock of the main door and entered into the house and fled with the valuables.

When the residents returned, they realised the house was burgled and approached the police. Based on a complaint, the Alwal police booked a case and took up investigation. The crime team visited the spot and collected clues. The CCTV footage is being examined. The police suspect it to be the work of an interstate burglar.