Bus stands and railway stations in Hyderabad sees heavy rush amid Sankranti Festival

As the Sankranti festival approaches, Hyderabad is witnessing a significant migration to rural areas, a trend that has become customary during this time of year. In just three days, more than 3 million passengers have travelled from the city to their native villages.

The city’s major bus stands and railway stations, particularly those at Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, and JBS, are overwhelmed with travellers. The surge in passenger numbers has created considerable hardships, especially for women, the elderly, and young children, as delays in bus arrivals are making the journey difficult.

Passengers are expressing frustration over the inability to secure tickets, with bus and train reservations completely sold out until tomorrow. Despite the state-run RTC and railway departments attempting to address the surge by operating additional services, the demand far surpasses capacity, leaving many travellers without options.

The situation is further compounded by continued delays in bus schedules which have led to chaos at various bus stands. A number of passengers have voiced their dissatisfaction and have called on the authorities for immediate action.

In light of the mounting frustration, many are urging the RTC to deploy additional night services to accommodate the influx of travellers. Local residents are appealing for rapid intervention to manage the overwhelming crowd and provide a smoother travel experience during this festive period.