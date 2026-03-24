Buzz over TG Cabinet berth for Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: Speculation over a possible Cabinet berth for Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy intensified on Monday after he held a private meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the CM’s chamber at the Assembly Council Hall.

The “one-on-one” meeting, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, has become a talking point in political circles, with party sources suggesting that a Cabinet berth for Rajagopal Reddy may have been confirmed, prompting the special interaction.

Reports indicate that Rajagopal Reddy has, for some time, been perceived as dissatisfied with aspects of the party’s functioning or certain government decisions. Against this backdrop, the direct meeting with the Chief Minister has assumed significance, raising questions about possible ministerial responsibilities and his role in broader political equations.

Political analysts believe that during the private discussion, Rajagopal Reddy reportedly sought clarity on his standing within the Congress and the responsibilities he might be entrusted with in the days ahead. Observers also note that the conversation could have included strategic discussions beyond constituency matters.

No official statement has been released regarding the outcome of the meeting. It remains unclear whether CM Revanth Reddy addressed Rajagopal Reddy’s concerns, whether a strategic plan was discussed, or if the party high command has formally confirmed a Cabinet berth for the MLA.

The meeting has fueled speculation and is expected to keep political observers closely watching developments within the state government and party leadership.