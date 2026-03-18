Cabinet meet to ratify Budget on March 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet will meet in the Assembly premises on March 20. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened the meeting to ratify the Budget 2026-2027. The meeting will be held a couple of hours before the presentation of the Budget on the same day.

The Cabinet will ratify the budget before Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presents the annual outlay which is likely to be around Rs 3.17 to Rs 3.22 lakh crore.

Officials said that the Deputy Chief Minister was giving finishing touches to the Budget which is likely to focus more on agriculture, education and infrastructure development in urban and rural areas.

In view of the Centre’s positive response to the state government’s plea to allocate more funds for infrastructure projects, the government would also earmark substantial allocations to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Musi Rejuvenation project, road development projects, etc.

Sources said that the Irrigation Department would also get more allocations under scheme expenditure this time. Major portion of the allocations in the last two years were utilized to pay the debts and interest payments.

Following the reports of introducing new schemes in the new financial years, officials said that agriculture, education, women development and child welfare, SC, ST, BC and Minority welfare wings will also receive substantial funds to speed up the implementation of the schemes and existing development programmes.

The officials of the Finance department said that the ministers were also suggested to accord priority to the implementation of the promises. EV Scooters to the college going girls and the enhancement of old age pension amount are already under active consideration. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also keen on introducing a slew of development programmes in Education, Municipal Administration and Home departments in the budget.



