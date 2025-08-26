Cabinet sub-committee seeks opinion of legal luminaries on BC quota

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sought legal opinion from MP and Supreme Court Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vice Presidential candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy on the issue of BC reservations on Monday.

During the meeting with Rajya Sabha MP held in Delhi, Bhatti along with the newly formed panel of Ministers discussed in detail about the options in front of the State government in wake of Telangana High Court directing the government to hold local body elections by September 30. The meeting primarily focused on implementation of 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local body polls. Meanwhile, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Sridhar Babu and other leaders called on Sudarshan Reddy to take his opinion, given the fact he is part of the Expert Committee on reservation constituted by the State government.

Briefing the media, Bhatti said that as part of the efforts to seek legal opinions with the country’s top legal experts to move forward on BC reservations, the panel had met. “We explained all the details to Abhishek Manu Singhvi. After studying the matter in depth, Singhvi made suggestions to us. In the cabinet meeting to be held on August 29, these suggestions will be included as part of the report,” said Bhatti.

CM, Bhatti, Uttam call on K C Venugopal

Later during the day, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy called on AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The team discussed in detail about the political situation in the State and also sought direction regarding local body polls.

They pointed out to the second phase of the Janahita Padayatra, led by PCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud in presence of AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan was also receiving an overwhelming public response.

They emphasised that the time was conducive for going ahead with the polls and implementation of BC reservation was being discussed with legal and constitutional experts before arriving at a decision.