Cabinet sub-committee to helm Musi revival: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, indicating his steely resolve to go ahead with the Musi Rejuvenation Project despite trenchant criticism from his political detractors, has announced the setting up of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to address issues raised by the opposition parties.

The Chief Minister has assured members of the State Legislative Council that every single displaced family will get a good relief package under the Musi project.

Participating in a debate in the Legislative Council on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the Sub-Committee, comprising Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, would also seek suggestions from the political parties and civic organisations to help execute the Musi project without any hurdles. The state government has come up with a roadmap for the development of Musi with an assurance of the rehabilitation of the project oustees alongside the Musi river.

Appealing to political parties to stop their ‘propaganda’ against the Musi project, Revanth Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for “abandoning” the Musi project. Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao claimed that he had established the Musi River Development Corporation. “Why is the BRS politicising the project?”, the Chief Minister asked and said that the state government is ready to seek suggestions on the project.

Stating that the government secured permission to develop an underpass at the Begumpet Airport, the Chief Minister said that it was the first of its kind project in the world.

“Our objective is to minimise the need for vehicles to halt at traffic signals within the city, thereby ensuring a smooth flow of vehicles. Measures were also taken to clear encroachments from footpaths and allocate designated spaces for street vendors to safeguard human lives. To ease the parking problem, a multi-level car parking facility was also established near KBR Park. The works for the elevated corridors along the Nalgonda and Vijayawada routes were also under progress, he said.

Further, Revanth Reddy said that Metro Rail expansion works will be started soon.

"We have decided to take over the Metro project after holding discussions with L&T. Since the Metro Rail lacked last-mile connectivity, the government proposed Metro expansion and the Union government also responded positively.”

Relocation of polluting industries in the Hyderabad City outside the ORR will help provide land for residential purposes. As a result, Hyderabad will become a more liveable city.

The plans regarding the developmental works currently underway across 29 different locations had already been announced, the Chief Minister said, highlighting the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) Policy to ensure that Hyderabad does not face air pollution like Delhi.

The state government also prepared a big plan to construct an elevated corridor running through the heart of the city, alongside the Musi River, stretching from Gandipet to Gourelli. The corridor will help cover the 40-km distance in a short time. To ensure transparency in the administration, Revanth Reddy said, the government introduced a specific policy for every department. "Our focus is not mere 'good governance,' but rather on 'smart governance,” the Chief Minister observed.