CAG report exposes fiscal mismanagement: Harish Rao

BRSLP deputy leader T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed the Congress government’s unrealistic budgeting, fiscal indiscipline, and governance failure in Telangana.

The BRS leader said that despite heavy borrowings, the government failed to create assets, neglected welfare spending, and pushed the state into serious revenue deficit.

The report has vindicated the concerns repeatedly raised by BRS over the Congress government’s financial mismanagement. He said the report has validated the concerns consistently raised by BRS over the Congress government’s poor fiscal planning, weak execution, and failure to deliver on welfare and development promises.

The report clearly shows that in just two years and three months, the Congress government derailed financial discipline, weakened the state’s economy, and pushed Telangana into a dangerous fiscal situation, he alleged.

Harish Rao said the Congress government had claimed that its 2024–25 budget was realistic and well planned, but the CAG report has proved the exact opposite.

He pointed out that Budget Estimates were Rs 2,21,242 crore, but actual expenditure was only Rs 1,67,804 crore, which is just 76 per cent. Revenue expenditure was estimated at Rs 2,20,945 crore, but actual stood at Rs1,77,224 crore, only 80 per cent. This huge gap between promises and actual spending proves that the government’s budget was unrealistic, unplanned, and poorly implemented.

Harish Rao said the most alarming finding in the report is the sharp deterioration in the state’s revenue position.

He noted that Telangana, which had a revenue surplus of Rs 779 crore in 2023–24, has now been pushed into a revenue deficit of Rs 9,420 crore in 2024–25 under Congress rule.

“This is a complete collapse of financial management. BRS handed over a revenue surplus state, but Congress has turned it into a revenue deficit state within one year,” he said.

He further said the CAG report also exposed the Congress government’s failure to control expenditure. Across seven grants and two appropriations, the government incurred an excess expenditure of Rs 31,229 crore, while in the revenue section alone, it overspent by Rs 10,525 crore. The report also reveals that the government breached its own FRBM target. Though it had fixed debt at 32.80 per cent of GSDP, the actual debt rose to 34.29 per cent, taking total debt to Rs 5,62,662 crore.

Harish Rao said the Congress government’s claims of concern for weaker sections have also been exposed. He pointed out that under social welfare, the government allocated Rs 25,971 crore, but spent only Rs 9,721 crore, which is just 37 per cent.

Harish Rao demanded the Congress government must stop political drama, propaganda, and revenge politics, and start focusing on governance, fiscal discipline, welfare implementation, and economic revival.