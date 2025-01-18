Call for Fair Allocation: Temple Chairman Advocates for 50% Hundi Revenue Towards Development

Gadwal: As part of the Brahmotsavam festivities of the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Maldakal Mandal, devotees offered various contributions and monetary donations through the temple hundi (offering box), said Temple Chairman Patwari Prahlad Rao. While speaking to the media during the hundi counting process, he emphasized the need for allocating 50% of the hundi income towards temple development.

The chairman disclosed that the hundi collection amounted to approximately ₹26 lakh. However, he expressed concern that the entire revenue is currently being taken by the government, leaving the temple’s developmental activities underfunded. He highlighted that the temple's progress relies solely on donors' support, which he deemed insufficient to address the temple's growing needs.

Urging the government to reconsider its policies, Prahlad Rao appealed for at least half of the hundi income to be earmarked specifically for temple development. Additionally, he requested Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to visit the temple, which is renowned for its self-manifested deity, and take note of the situation personally.

1. Revenue Disparity and Development Needs: The statement from the chairman underscores a pressing concern for balancing temple income utilization. While the ₹26 lakh hundi revenue reflects the devotees' strong faith and generosity, the government's complete retention of the funds raises questions about the resources allocated for local temple infrastructure, cultural preservation, and other developmental activities.

2. Reliance on Donations: The temple currently depends on private donations for its upkeep and development. This model is often unsustainable, as it creates uncertainty in funding critical maintenance and infrastructural projects. Establishing a structured financial allocation from hundi income could provide stability and facilitate long-term development.

3. Government's Role: The chairman's appeal to the government highlights the need for a policy review. Allocating a portion of the hundi income to temples could be instrumental in preserving local heritage sites and promoting religious tourism, which could, in turn, contribute to the local economy.

4. Cultural and Religious Significance: The Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple holds cultural and religious importance as it houses a self-manifested deity, drawing devotees from across the region. The chairman's call for the Chief Minister's visit aims to bring attention to the temple’s needs and potentially garner higher-level support.

5. Potential Implications of Policy Change: If the government agrees to allocate a portion of the hundi income for temple development, it could set a precedent for other temples in the state. This could lead to a wider impact on the preservation and promotion of temple infrastructure across Telangana, boosting local tourism and economic growth.

The appeal by Chairman Prahlad Rao sheds light on the challenges faced by temples that rely solely on donor contributions for their upkeep. A collaborative approach involving the government and local stakeholders could ensure the temple’s sustainable growth while respecting the devotees' faith and contributions. This situation also calls for a broader discussion on how religious institutions manage and utilize their resources effectively in partnership with government policies.